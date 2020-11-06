iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini Now Up for Pre-order

Apple has started accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company had originally announced the new iPhones in mid-October but only put the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro on sale back then. Apple is also accepting pre-orders for the HomePod mini from today.

Read: 9 Tips to Pre-order iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max Before It Sells Out

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini is Apple’s latest compact flagship iPhone featuring a 5.4-inch display, an A14 Bionic chip, and a dual-camera system. The phone has the same features as the bigger iPhone 12 but comes in a smaller package that is more suited for one-hand use. The device is available in five different colors and comes with up to 256GB storage. Price-wise, the iPhone 12 mini starts from $699. If you want a compact flagship with great performance and a camera, the iPhone 12 mini is your only option in the market right now.

Buy iPhone 12 mini

You can buy the iPhone 12 mini from any of the following retailers and carriers below:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is very different from the iPhone 12 Pro despite sharing the same design. It features a bigger 6.7-inch display, the biggest in an iPhone so far. Additionally, it features a bigger 12MP primary camera sensor with large 1.7um pixels. It also comes with sensor-shift stabilization that will allow it to take better photos in low-light scenarios. Its 12MP telephoto sensor also has a slightly longer 2.5x reach, with the device offering up to 5x zoom. The big size also means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the best battery life of all the four iPhones launched by Apple. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expensive and starts at $1,099 but buying it makes more sense than the iPhone 12 Pro.

Buy iPhone 12 Pro Max

You can buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max from any of the following retailers and carriers below:

If you manage to get your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max order in early, you should get the device by Friday, November 13th next week.

HomePod mini

Apple has also started accepting pre-orders for the HomePod mini today. The Siri-powered smart speaker will hit the retail stores on November 10th, a few days before the retail availability of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. At $99, the HomePod mini is considerably cheaper than the original HomePod and Apple has also added new features to Siri like Intercom support to make it smarter.

Did you pre-order the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max today? Do drop a comment and let us know about it!