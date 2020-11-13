iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-orders Start Arriving for Customers

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max go on sale today and customers who pre-ordered the device have already started receiving it in certain parts of the world. Many customers have also lined up outside of Apple Stores in their city despite the pandemic to get their device as soon as possible.

It has become a tradition for folks to queue up outside of Apple Stores during iPhone launch day. This year, despite the pandemic and the staggered iPhone 12 series launch, customers have queued up outside of Apple Stores.

Apple has also shared photos of customers getting their new iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max from Apple Stores across the globe.

The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max go on sale across major markets in the world today. The devices had been on pre-order since November 6. Unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, there is not a huge imbalance between the demand and supply of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some Apple Store locations are closed which is why Apple is offering customers an express pick-up option or free delivery. Selected Apple Stores are also requiring customers to come with a prior appointment if they are looking to purchase the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max so as to reduce the rush inside their stores and follow all proper social distancing norms.