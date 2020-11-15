iPhone 12 mini Owners Reporting Touch Issues on Lock Screen

A number of iPhone 12 mini owners are reporting touch screen issues on the lock screen of their device. Users are complaining about their iPhone 12 mini not registering their touches on the lock screen when they try and swipe up from the bottom of the device to try and unlock it.

The issue is only limited to the lock screen as iPhone 12 mini owners are not facing any other issues. The problem also seems to be related to the bottom part of the lock screen. This likely points to the issue being a software one as a hardware issue would have meant the problem also being faced after the device is unlocked. The problem is also being faced by users irrespective of whether they have a tempered screen protector on their iPhone 12 mini’s display or not.

Anyone using an iPhone 12 Mini with a tempered glass screen protector? I'm facing weird issues wherein it doesn't register touches on some areas of the screen with the glass, but works fine without. Lemme know if your experience is fine. — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) November 14, 2020

As of now, there does not seem to be any solution or workaround to this problem. Given the issue seems to be pretty widespread among iPhone 12 mini users, it is possible that Apple will roll out a software update sooner than later to fix the issue.

Are you also facing lock screen touch sensitivity issues on your iPhone 12 mini? Drop a comment and let us know!