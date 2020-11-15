iPhone 12 mini Teardown Reveals Miniaturized Components, Similar Internals

The iFixit team has posted its detailed teardown of the iPhone 12 mini revealing how Apple managed to offer the same specs and features as the bigger iPhone 12 in a mini form factor. Surprisingly, the internal layout of the iPhone 12 mini is very similar to other iPhone 12 variants, with Apple miniaturizing everything to fit them in a smaller form factor.

The miniaturization means the iPhone 12 mini comes with a smaller Taptic Engine, speakers, and even the MagSafe ring. On the iPhone 12/Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the MagSafe ring is a circle of magnets. On the iPhone 12 mini, due to the lack of space, Apple has removed the left and right edges due to the lack of space. The smaller size also means that the iPhone 12 mini features a smaller battery.

The good thing is that unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 mini does not have the same camera repair issues. This means that it is possible to swap the camera sensors on the iPhone 12 mini from another unit without any issues, something which the iFixit team first discovered was not possible on the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 mini scored 6 out of 10 in iFixit’s repairability score, the same as the regular iPhone 12. The team notes that Apple has prioritized the two most common repairs: display and battery. Additionally, all major components inside the device are modular so they can be easily replaced, though the use of specialized screws do complicate repairs.