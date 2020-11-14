iPhone 12 Owners Complaining About Not Getting Text Messages and Message Notifications

A number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users are complaining about not getting messages from their friends or missing text messages in group chats. Selected users are also complaining about not getting notifications on their device when new text messages arrive.

At the moment, it is difficult to pinpoint the cause of the problem as the issue seems to be affecting users on iOS 14.1 as well as on iOS 14.2. It is also unclear if the problem is affecting older iPhone users or not. A number of iPhone 12 owners are reporting not getting messages sent from Android smartphones, while other users report not seeing messages in a group chat.

But I just upgraded to an ‌iPhone 12‌ (coming from an iPhone 11 Max Pro), and I am in a group message with my kids. One of my kids is an Android user. Last night he came up to me and asked me why I didn’t reply to his two text messages he sent to the group. I checked my ‌iPhone‌, and I didn’t receive any text messages from him in the group chat. He then showed me his phone, and sure enough, he had sent them to the group.

Some users are also reporting not getting a notification for incoming text messages. For iPhone 12 users on Verizon, downloading the Verizon Message+ app worked but not for all. Some other users managed to solve the issue by resetting the network settings of their device.

I am having the issue with just a single person and it’s not SMS. Mine is iMessage. I was texting with my mom last night, and she updated to 14.2 on her XR in the process. Soon after, she stopped replying to my text. I sent her another one, and she said she never saw the text. Then I stopped receiving any alerts at all. I had to open the message app and check to see if a message was there. Sure enough the phone never alerted, and there was no badge, but there was a message. ‌iOS 14‌ is a total mess.

It is possible that Apple will fix this issue with the upcoming iOS 14.3 update. The possibility of this being a problem with selected carriers also cannot be ruled out.

