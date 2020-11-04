iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Speed Test: Which Phone Is the Fastest?

Each year Apple ups the ante with new chipsets on iPhones, which is no different this year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra earned the fastest smartphone title when it comes to speed tests. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and paired with 12GB of RAM. Now iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with new A14 Bionic chip has smashed the record.

Apple has this tradition wherein iPhones end up being the fastest smartphone in the market. However, it was many months since the iPhone had lost the crown to other smartphones. Now the A14 Bionic chip with 5nm process has helped the iPhone retain the first place. Thanks to the performance improvements iPhone 12 Pro is faster than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The test considers app loading style speeds. In other words, the time taken by the device to open an app is taken into consideration. It should be noted that Apple owns the entire software and hardware stack; hence the iPhones always tend to have an advantage over its Android counterparts.

Talking numbers, the iPhone 12 Pro beat Galaxy Note 20 Ultra by being 17 seconds faster over a series of tests. This is despite the fact that the iPhone 12 Pro has 6GB of RAM instead of 12GB on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Our Take

Samsung and Apple have been at loggerheads when it comes to premium smartphone markets. The company mocked Apple after it ditched the charging brick and EarPods on iPhone 12. Samsung also claimed Galaxy phones come with the “best camera, battery, performance, and memory.”

The most exciting part is that the iPhone 12 Pro costs $300 than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Yes, the iPhone is no longer the most expensive of the lot, yet it remains the fastest.