iPhone 12 Pro Max Gets ‘Best Smartphone Display’ Award From DisplayMate

DisplayMate, which is one of the most popular platforms that test the performance of a display, has published a review of the display of the newly-launched iPhone 12 Pro Max. The publication has given the iPhone 12 Pro Max ‘Best Smartphone Display’ award and the highest possible display performance rating of A+.

According to DisplayMate, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a “state-of-the-art” display. Its display aces in 11 smartphone display performance tests, which includes peak brightness, contrast ratio, colour accuracy, and reflectance. The publication also says that the display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 10% more power-efficient than the one on its predecessor.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch OLED with 2778 x 1284 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 800 nits while viewing SDR content. The display supports HDR and it can push up to 1200 nits brightness while playing back HDR content. The display also supports P3 wide colour gamut.

The one sore point of the display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is that it lacks a high refresh rate (say 90Hz or 120Hz). While many publications are not talking about this drawback, it is a huge one. The difference between a 60Hz and 120Hz display is night and day. Hopefully, Apple will offer a high refresh rate display with iPhone 13 lineup.