iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini Pre-Orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ for Many Customers

It has been well over 12 hours since the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max went up for pre-orders, and the shipping times of the devices have slipped to the last week of November week. Customers who managed to get their pre-orders of the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max early are already seeing their order status change to “Preparing to ship.”

Most of these customers had received an estimated arrival date of November 13 for their package. Despite the order status changing early, customers are unlikely to get their iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max earlier than that. The delivery times of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max has not slipped as much as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, both of which currently have an estimated delivery date of the first week of December on the Apple Store.

Selected iPhone 12 mini variants also continue to be available for in-store pickup on launch day. The Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one that’s in high demand and its delivery time has slipped to December. Other variants can be had early though. It is possible that Apple has a better supply for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini at launch compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

As for the HomePod mini, it seems to be in demand as it is currently back-ordered on the Apple Store and only available for shipping from the first or second week of December.

