iPhone 12 Pro Camera Ranks Lower than Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in DXOMark’s Rankings

DXOMark has just published a review of the camera system of the iPhone 12 Pro. The phone has achieved a score of 128 points in the camera test, putting the iPhone 12 Pro in the 4th position in DXOMark’s camera performance chart.

The iPhone 12 Pro has achieved 135 points in the photo test, 66 points in the zoom test, and 112 points in the video test, giving the phone an average score of 128 points. With this score, the iPhone 12 Pro sits below the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, and the Huawei P40 Pro, which have achieved 136 points, 133 points, and 132 points respectively. While the iPhone 12 Pro doesn’t top the chart, it has managed to defeat one of its direct competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has scored 126 points.

According to DXOMark, the main camera of the iPhone 12 Pro performs exceptionally well and the phone records excellent quality videos too. However, the publication says that the phone lacks behind when it comes to zoom camera as the telephoto lens of the iPhone 12 Pro offers only 2x optical zoom, which is significantly lower than most of its competitors that offer up to 5x optical zoom. If Apple would’ve offered a higher zooming camera, we reckon it could have been the chart-topper.

With a DXOMARK Camera overall score of 128, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro makes it into the top five in our ranking, improving on last year’s 11 Pro Max by four points and replacing it as the best Apple device in our database. The overall score is founded on a high Photo score of 135 and a very good Video score of 112. With a score of 66, Zoom is the area where the iPhone 12 Pro loses some points against the best in class, mainly due to its tele-lens offering only a 2x optical magnification.

The publication points out that the autofocus system is one of the highlights of the iPhone 12 Pro’s camera. It says that the images usually have good exposure and the colour rendering is accurate as well. Moreover, DXOMark points out that the preview image of the iPhone 12 Pro is excellent and that it is closer to the final capture compared to most other high-end phones.

In Photo mode, we found the autofocus system to be one of the highlights, offering fast and accurate performance in most situations. The device also achieves an excellent score for its preview image that is closer to the final capture than many other high-end devices. Exposure is mostly good, but our testers found the dynamic range to be a little limited, with both highlight and shadow clipping occurring in difficult conditions. Colour rendering is accurate under indoor lighting, but colour casts can be noticeable in outdoor images; and while the camera also offers good detail retention if you don’t shoot in in very dim conditions, you can often find image noise in indoor and low-light shots.

DXOMark has also praised the iPhone 12 Pro for its 4K footage.

The 4K footage shows good levels of detail until light levels drop too much, and the autofocus does a good job at keeping things in focus, even in dynamic scenes. The stabilization system works very well, too, keeping things steady and smooth when walking with the camera in your hands or when standing still while recording.

What remains to be seen is how well the iPhone 12 Pro Max fairs in DXOMark’s test. The iPhone 12 Pro Max not only has a better primary camera but also a higher zooming telephoto camera, which should help it achieve a considerably higher score in DXOMark’s test. What do you think about iPhone 12 Pro’s camera? Do let us know in the comment section below.