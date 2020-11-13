Leaker Claims iPhone 13 Will Come with 120Hz Display

Before the iPhone 12 launch rumor mills claimed that the new iPhone 12 Pro will feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Soon enough an analyst refuted the claim and said Apple might most likely skip 120Hz display on iPhone 12 Pro. Now we all know that Apple indeed skipped the 120Hz display on iPhone 12 Pro. Jon Prosser’s latest report says iPhone 13 display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Jon Prosser says 120Hz display is on cards for iPhone 13. It comes as no surprise as iPhone 12 Pro was very close to getting a display with a higher refresh rate. That said, Prossers put up a disclaimer that prototyping has not begun for iPhone 13 and the rumor should be taken with a proverbial pinch of salt. Apple reportedly stared at two possibilities, one to delay the launch in order to include a 120Hz display and the other to skip it on iPhone 12.

The leaker also cleared the air about AirTags launch. Earlier, Prosser claimed Apple will launch AirTags with iOS 14.3. The prediction seems to have gone wrong. Now Prosser says that AirTags will likely be released later this month via a press release. He also revealed that AirPods Studio might be delayed due to quality issues and are unlikely to be released this year Previous report suggest Apple might use LPTO on iPhone 13 and would offer a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Our Take

Apple had plans to incorporate 120Hz displays on iPhone 12. They reportedly faced a setback while procuring 120Hz display driver IC’s. The company decided to use a 120Hz display at the last moment and thus couldn’t implement the same on iPhone 12 Pro. As the 120Hz display was not part of Apple’s original plan they found it easier to cancel the feature.