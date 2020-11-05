iPhone Users Will Soon Be Able to Play Fortnite via Nvidia’s Cloud Gaming Service

Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store after they introduced the direct payment method. The battle between Epic Games and Apple Saga has reached the courtroom, and each side leveled several allegations. However, the case is yet to go on trial, and until that happens, Fortnite won’t available for iOS users. Now it seems like iPhone and iPad users will once again be able to play Fortnite.

Epic Games is planning to circumvent the ban by introducing Fortnite via GeForce. This way, the company will also save 30% commission Apple charges on in-app purchases. iPhone and iPad owners will be able to play Fortnite via Nvidia’s GeForce for free. However, GeForce free tier restricts the gameplay to one hour.

Owners of iPhones and iPads will soon be able to play Fortnite again, via a cloud service, the BBC has discovered. Nvidia has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the mobile web browser Safari. Nvidia currently offers GeForce Now for Mac, Windows, Android and Chromebook computers. It has not formally announced that it is bringing the service to iOS but is expected to do so before the winter holidays.”

We are not sure if there will be a trade-off regarding the quality of gameplay on the Safari browser. Nvidia makes use of remote servers and keeps on transferring “data back and forth.” In other words, the quality of gameplay will largely depend on the quality of the internet connection.

Our Take

The Apple Vs. Epic Games battle is likely to drag on for years. Meanwhile, Apple has already come down hard on cloud-based game streaming services like Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce, and others. Apple wants to have greater control and thus restricts the distribution of third-party games via game streaming service. The company also removed Stadium, an app that allowed users to stream Stadia games via the browser. It remains to be seen whether Fortnite will manage to sneak into Apple’s ecosystem.