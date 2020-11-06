Kuo: 2021 iPhone 13 Could Feature Improved Ultra-Wide Camera

The entire iPhone 12 series is yet to go on sale but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already out with his prediction for the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup. As per his note, there are major changes in store in the camera department for the Pro models in 2021.

Kuo says that Apple will be launching the same size iPhone models in 2021 as well. However, for the iPhone 13 Pro models, Apple will be bringing some major improvements to the ultra-wide angle camera. They will feature a much wider f/1.8 aperture with a 6P lens, a significant jump from the f/2.4 5P lens that the 12MP ultra-wide shooters currently have. The new sensor will also feature autofocus to allow for macro photography. The analyst believes Apple will use the same ultra-wide angle setup on its 2022 iPhone 14 series as well.

Kuo expects that Largan will be the major supplier for the voice coil motors required by these new ultra-wide cameras. It will reportedly supply Apple with 70% of the total lens thanks to its vertical lens production integration, up from 50% that it currently has for the iPhone 12 ultra-wide camera. The analyst is also bullish on the iPhone 13 shipments and expects them to grow YoY thanks to improved 5G networks, major camera improvements, a usual September launch, and more.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 13 series are limited right now but they point to Apple reducing the size of the notch and including 120Hz ProMotion displays on the devices. The latter is something that was widely expected to be a part of the iPhone 12 series itself but Apple decided against it either due to engineering challenges or for other reasons.