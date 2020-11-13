Kuo: AirPods 3 and iPad Pro with mini-LED Display Launching in H1 2021

TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple plans on launching the AirPods 3 and an iPad with a mini-LED display in the first half of the year.

The analyst claims that the AirPods 3 will feature a design similar to the existing AirPods Pro with a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. They will also switch to a System-in-Package design similar to the existing AirPods Pro which is different from the rigid-flex PCB + SMT design the existing AirPods use.

There’s no word on what other improvements AirPods 3 will bring to the table, though longer battery life could certainly be one of them. Apple is seemingly also working on a new wireless chip for its wireless earbuds. Despite sharing the same design as the AirPods Pro, the upcoming AirPods 3 will not feature ANC.

As per Kuo, Chinese company Jialianyi will receive component orders from Apple for AirPods 3 which will boost its Q2 2021 revenues and profits. The Chinese company is expected to become a major partner in Apple’s supply chain thanks to its flexible soft board technology which offers a more flexible way of connecting components while still allowing them to transfer data at highs speeds and low-latency.

Kuo also claims that Apple will be launching an iPad mini-LED display in the first half of 2021. The soft board components used inside this iPad will also be supplied by Jialianyi.

Apple tends to hold a media event in March in the quarter of every year. It is possible that in March 2021, the company ends up announcing the AirPods 3, AirTags, AirPods Studio — its rumored over-ear headphones, and the iPad Pro lineup with a mini-LED display.

