Kuo: Apple to Launch Redesigned Macs in H2, 2021, AirPods 3 and 5G iPad with Mini-LED Display Also Coming

It was expected that to go along with its Apple Silicon chips, Apple would also release redesigned Macs but that did not happen. Now, as per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be launching redesigned Macs in late Q2 or Q3 2021.

The analyst did not elaborate on which Macs would be redesigned by Apple. There are rumors of Apple working on a redesigned 24-inch iMac with slimmer bezels, Face ID, and other changes. There’s also a redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro and possibly a 16-inch MacBook Pro. The existing 13-inch MacBook Pro is a strong candidate for a design refresh which would see Apple add a 14-inch display with slimmer bezels to it. By using its own custom silicon, Apple now has a greater degree of control over the design of its Macs.

Thanks to the excellent thermals of the M1 chip and possibly all upcoming chips from Apple, the company will now have greater control over the final design of its Macs and design them as per its thermal requirements.

Kuo also notes that the demand for the new iPad Air with the A14 chip has been better than expected. For 2021, he expects iPads to continue to be in high demand, with Apple also launching new models with 5G and mini-LED display. The analyst also expects Apple to launch the third-gen AirPods in Q2 2021. Previous rumors had possibly hinted at a late Q1 launch for the AirPods 3 which would have a design similar to the AirPods Pro.

Lastly, Kuo hints at Apple launching a redesigned Apple Watch with “improved form factor” and “innovative health management functions” which should further spur its demand. He also notes that demand for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE has been better than expected. The same is also the case for the M1 MacBooks which are selling better than expected.

Interestingly, Kuo did not talk about AirTags, Apple’s Tile-like tracker, that has long been in development and were rumored to release this year. Current rumors indicate AirTags should release in Q1 2021 but given the number of times the product launch has been seemingly delayed, nothing is clear as of now.