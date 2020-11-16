Leak: Apple Could Have a ‘Christmas Surprise’ This Year

Apple could have another surprise in store for Christmas as per reliable leaker @L0vetodream. The cryptic tweet from the leaker says that there’s a “Christmas surprise from Apple,” though he does not shed any details on what it could be.

He does say that the gift will be Winter exclusive and that it will be “good for winter.” It is possible that Apple could launch a special offer that lasts through the winter for customers. Last year, Apple had launched a 6% Daily Cash back for Apple Card customers on the purchase of Apple products. Perhaps the company is planning a similar marketing promotion for this year as well. Apple was rumored to launch a holiday promotion in which it would offer AirPods at a discounted rate on the purchase of new iPhones. The promotion will help the company in boosting AirPods sales even further.

You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter） — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 14, 2020

There are a number of products that Apple was heavily rumored to launch this year but they were nowhere to be seen. This includes the over-ear headphones AirPods Studio and AirTags. While unlikely, it is possible that Apple could end up launching AirTags or AirPods Studio via a press release, though that would be an unusual move for a pretty major product from the company.

What “Christmas surprise” do you think Apple has in store? Is it a new product? Or a holiday promotion? Drop a comment and let us know!