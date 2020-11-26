Leaker: Redesigned MacBooks in 2021 will Still feature Intel Processors

L0vetodream, a leaker who has oftentimes been reliable in the Apple community, tweeted today that the redesigned MacBooks will include both the Intel and Apple Silicon processors.

The leaker vaguely stated “not only for Silicon” in his tweet, in response to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s claim that Apple will launch redesigned Macs that feature the Apple Silicon processors in the second half of 2021.

Given that Apple said at WWDC in June that the transition to ‌Apple Silicon‌ would take about two years and that new Macs with Intel processors were still in the pipeline, it is possible L0vetodream’s claim is true. However, we won’t know for sure until Apple launches it in 2021.

Nevertheless, based on the competitive performance of Apple’s M1 chip, most Macs will soon only use Apple Silicon. Still, we think that perhaps only the pro models such as Mac Pro and iMac Pro would take a full two years to complete the transition.

So far, the M1 chip is demonstrating better performance in some core benchmarks than their Intel counterparts. For example, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip completed the WebKit code compilation in 20 minutes and 43 seconds, makes it twice as fast as the latest Intel 13-inch MacBook Pro.

According to AppleTrack, L0vetodream has an impressive 88.9% track record accuracy on 99 rumors.

Our Take

While Apple may still use Intel chip on its future Mac products, surely with the results they are seeing, the company is expected to ditch Intel processors entirely by next year.