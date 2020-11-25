M1 Mac mini and MacBook Owners Complaining of Bluetooth Connectivity Issues

A number of M1 MacBook and Mac mini owners are reporting Bluetooth connectivity issues with their machines. Users report intermittent connection issues, with connected Bluetooth mice or keyboard disconnecting automatically.

Users are seeing issues with both Apple as well as other third-party Bluetooth accessories including AirPods, Magic Mouse, Logitech MxMaster mice, and more. The issue primarily seems to affect M1 Mac mini owners, though there are a number of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro owners complaining about the problem as well.

As of now, the only recommendation most users have is to use a unifying receiver to avoid connection issues. For some M1 Mac mini users, the issue has been so bad that it required them to restart their machine to get their wireless Bluetooth keyboard or mice to connect to the machine again.

This is likely a low-level driver issue that Apple should be able to fix with a future Big Sur update. The M1 platform is entirely new and Big Sur is a major update to macOS so such initial hiccups are to be expected. It is unclear if the macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta update fixes the issue or not.

Are you also facing Bluetooth connection issues on your M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Mac mini? If so, have you found a fix for the problem? Drop a comment and let us know about it!

