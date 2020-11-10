Apple Announces New 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Apple Silicon, Offers Up to 18 hours of Battery Life

The highlight of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is the M1 Apple Silicon chip, which offers an unprecedented level of performance and features. Apple claims that the 8-core CPU offers the highest performance per watt at one-fourth of the power. The 8-core GPU is also the world’s fastest integrated GPU in the world as of now while being notably more efficient than the competition.

The new Secure Enclave chip in M1 offers a security level that’s miles ahead of existing Macs powered by Intel CPUs. Apple has also optimized all of its apps for M1 Apple Silicon to ensure they offer even better performance. Apple claims the Apple Silicon-optimized Final Cut Pro is up to six times faster in rendering videos. Safari is also up to two times faster and also more power-efficient.

Apple claims the 13-inch MacBook Pro is 3x faster than the best selling Windows laptop. Furthermore, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts of the best battery life ever in a Mac. Apple says the battery offers up to 17 hours of web browsing and 20 hours of video playback.

You also get a studio-quality three-mic array, which seems to be borrowed from the bigger Mac’s. The new mic setup offers better audio clarity while recording or during calls. FaceTime camera on previous Macs left much to be desired. Unfortunately, Apple has retained the same FaceTime camera unit. On the connectivity front, the MacBook Pro comes equipped with two Thunderbolt ports that offer USB 4 support.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Apple Silicon is priced at $1,299 and $1,099 for education. Interestingly, the MacBook Pro price has remained the same despite Apple using its chip. The 13-inch MacBook Pro preorders start today, and Apple will ship the orders from next week.