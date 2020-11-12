macOS Big Sur Release Time in Your Time Zone

As announced at its ‘One more thing’ event earlier this week, Apple will be releasing macOS Big Sur to the public later today. Big Sur is a major update that comes with plenty of new features and changes and many people are likely going to be very excited about its release. If you are looking forward to using macOS Big Sur and wondering what time it will be available for download in your time zone, read below.

Apple tends to release new software updates for its devices at 10 AM PT/1 PM EST. However, Apple was a bit late in releasing iOS 14 to the public earlier this year so there’s a slim chance the company might delay the macOS Big Sur release time by a few hours this time around as well. Nonetheless, 10 AM PT is likely when you should expect the macOS Big Sur update to be available for download. Now, if you are wondering what this time translates into your time zone, check out the image below.

Due to Daylight Savings Time, macOS Big Sur might release a bit later than usual in your country.

Once Apple does release macOS Big Sur to the public, there will be quite a bit of rush from Mac owners to install the update. Due to this, you might get slow download speeds in which case, it is recommended that you wait for a few hours and then try downloading the update again. The public release of macOS Big Sur is going to be pretty big so make sure that your Mac has enough charge and it is connected to a speedy Wi-Fi network.