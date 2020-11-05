Apple’s MagSafe Duo and Leather Sleeve Case for iPhone 12 Series Delayed

The leather sleeve, silicone, and clear option cases for iPhone 12 were not available right after the launch. The accessories were scheduled to go on sale alongside iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro on November 6. We are not sure what caused the delay. Furthermore, Apple is yet to announce availability details for MagSafe Duo Charger and new leather sleeve.

In all likelihood, MagSafe Duo and leather sleeve for iPhone 12 launch have been delayed indefinitely. As per some speculation, the MagSafe Duo Charger and leather sleeve will be available only next year.

Apple has issued a press release indicating the availability of iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and HomePod mini. The press release doesn’t mention when exactly the iPhone 12 leather sleeve and MagSafe Duo Charger will be available. All it says is “a later date,” which means your guess is as good as mine. Typically, Apple would explicitly mention if the device is arriving at the end of the year. In other words, it seems like MagSafe Duo Charger and leather sleeve launch is pushed to early next year.

The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, HomePod mini, and regular cases will go on sale starting tomorrow. Recently, the MagSafe Duo charger was spotted on the Korean regulatory document hinting at an imminent launch. This leads us to presume that Apple might launch the MagSafe Duo Charger at a special event in November. However, the November launch seems very unlikely.

Apple announced the MagSafe Duo Charger during the iPhone 12 launch. It is capable of wirelessly charging both an iPhone and Apple Watch. Furthermore, the company has launched an array of MagSafe accessories, including a leather wallet for iPhone 12.

Which is your favorite MagSafe accessory? Let us know in the comments below.