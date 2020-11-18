Check Out This Stunning New AirPods 3 Concept

Third generation AirPods is long due, and Apple is expected to release the same early next year. Last year the company launched AirPods Pro. A new concept by Appledsign visualizes AirPods 3 with design elements borrowed from AirPods Pro.

AppleDsign has shared the concept image on Instagram, and it looks stunning, to say the least. The refreshed AirPods seem to borrow some elements from AirPods Pro. The concept image reveals redesigned earbuds with larger openings for the speaker grille. Other elements include a smaller stem, a smaller tip, and also a smaller case. As expected, there are no removable ear tips that had been rumored earlier.

The AirPods 3 will retail at a much lower price than the AirPods Pro. This is one reason features like silicon ear tips will be exclusive to the “Pro” model. However, Apple is expected to enhance sound output, improve ergonomics, and make the AirPods much smaller.

A report by famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo claims that AirPods 3 will launch in the first half of next year. The new AirPods will be unveiled alongside the iPad with a Mini-LED display. Furthermore, the AirPods 3 will not get AirPod Pro’s features like active noise cancellation and interchangeable ear tips.

Earlier rumors also hinted at a round shape with no stem. However, the concept contradicts rumors. Furthermore, Apple is also expected to launch AirPods Studio and AirTags early next year. The company launched AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation, silicone ear tips, Adaptive EQ, and Transparency mode.

What new features do you want to see on AirPods 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below.