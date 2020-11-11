New iPhone SE Unlikely to Launch before H2 2020: Kuo

If the next-generation of iPhone SE is coming at all, it will not make its debut until the second half of 2021, claims Apple analyst.

The first-generation iPhone SE made its debut in 2016. This phone was a huge success as it was cheap, compact, and its design resembled the earlier models of the iPhone. The second-generation iPhone SE came out this year. This phone offers a huge upgrade over its predecessor and it is priced reasonably, making it a great choice for someone who wants the most affordable iPhone in the market. Although Apple also offers iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 Mini for those who want an iPhone at a budget, the iPhone SE 2020 is still a volume driver for the brand, mainly because it is very cheap compared to other iPhones. And it is only logical for Apple to launch a successor to the iPhone SE 2020 to continue the legacy.

Well, don’t expect Apple to launch the third-generation of iPhone SE anytime soon. According to the latest investor note from a popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will not launch a new iPhone SE before the second half of 2021. The report from Kuo discuses about one of Apple’s suppliers, Genius Electronic Optical. This company is said to be looking forward to a new iPhone SE in the first half of 2021 to boost its growth and thereby income. However, Kuo says that the company shouldn’t expect such an announcement before the second half of 2021, suggesting that the 3rd generation iPhone SE could launch in the second half of 2021 or after that.

According to an earlier report from Kuo, the upcoming iPhone SE will have a 5.5-inch display, which would be a significant upgrade from the 4.7-inch display of the iPhone SE 2020. The analyst also suggests that the development of the iPhone 13 is on track and that it is likely to launch in the second half of 2021 with huge upgrades in the camera department.

We Want to Hear from You

What upgrades would you like Apple to offer with the upcoming iPhone SE? Do let us know about your thoughts in the comments section below.