Odyssey Jailbreak With iOS 13 – iOS 13.7 Support Released

The Odyssey team today announced the release of Odyssey 1.2 that adds supports for iOS 13.5 – iOS 13.7 jailbreak. The latest version. of the tool also features improved exploit reliability for iOS 13 – iOS 13.5.

With the release of Odyssey 1.2, the jailbreak tool is now capable of jailbreaking iOS 13 – iOS 13.7. Unc0ver, the other major jailbreak tool, only supports jailbreaking iOS 13 – iOS 13.5. There’s also the checkra1n jailbreak tool and while it supports jailbreaking iOS 13 – iOS 14.2, it can only do so on a limited set of older iPhones.

You can find the full change-log of Odyssey 1.2 below:

– Supports iOS 13.0 – 13.7 on all iOS devices

– Significantly better success rate on iOS 13.3.1 and higher

– Significantly faster exploit for all iOS 13.0 – 13.7

– Uses FreeTheSandbox’s exploit by default on all 13.0 – 13.7

– Removes time_waste exploit

– tardy0n is still available as an option if needed (though it’s hidden as FreeTheSandbox’s exploit is way better)

– Fixes issues with tweaks not injecting sometimes into certain processes

– Improves stability post-jailbreak For best results, reboot your device and wait 15 seconds before running the jailbreak. If it fails to run, make sure to wait 15 seconds after reboot before running it. Success rate seems to be about 90% in my testing.

With iOS 14 bringing some major changes and improvements to the table including home screen widgets support, there are unlikely to be many iPhone users who are still running iOS 13 – iOS 13.7 on their device. If you are for some reason whatsoever, you can now use Odyssey jailbreak to jailbreak your device and install some powerful and useful jailbreak tweaks on it.

If your iPhone is already jailbroken using Odyssey, you should still update to the latest version of the tool as it brings improved reliability and stability.