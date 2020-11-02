‘One More Thing’ Special Event AR Easter Egg Hints at Apple Silicon MacBook

Apple announced the ‘One More Thing’ Apple Silicon event for November 10. In true Apple style, the company has added an Easter egg on its event page. The “One More Thing” special November event page features an AR trick that hints at upcoming Apple Silicon Macs.

Previously, Apple had added an Easter egg on its Special Events page for Apple Watch and iPad Air. They did the same for the iPhone 12 event. The Easter egg appeared right after Apple announced the special events. It shows up when you tap on the Apple logo on the special events page. You will be taken to a new menu with two options “AR” and “Object”.

In AR mode, the Special events Apple Logo appears in your camera menu. Once you switch to Object mode, the Apple Logo lies flat and starts beaming a series of colors. The best part is that it rises up, hinting at a MacBook lid. Furthermore, you can also take a screenshot and share it with friends. Needless to say, the easter egg clearly indicates at the first Mac powered by Apple Silicon custom chips.

Apple had announced Apple Silicon in WWDC earlier this year, and ever since then, we have been waiting for the first Mac with Apple Silicon. Apple’s November 10th event will be live-streamed from Apple-park, and like all the other events this year, this one too will be virtual.

Apart from the Apple Silicon Mac, the company might unveil AirTags and AirPods Studio at the event. Apple will also release the final version of macOS Big Sur to the public. Check out Apple’s special events page and let us know what you think of the AR Easter egg!