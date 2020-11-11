DXO Mark: OnePlus 8 Pro Offers Better Touch Accuracy, Color Compared to iPhone 12 Pro

Apple is known for bundling the best in its iPhone’s. Last month Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 series with four new models. New DXOMark display test results claim that iPhone 12 Pro offers inferior touch accuracy instead of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Overall it seems like OnePlus 8 Pro scores better than iPhone 12 Pro when it comes to display. First, the iPhone 12 Pro scores 87 in the DXOMark display test, which is marginally better than the iPhone 11 Pro. The test results include various objective and perceptual tests conducted in both lab and real-life conditions. It spans across six categories, including readability, color, video, motion, touch, and artifacts.

Readability is a measure of ease with which users can read the content in varied lighting conditions. The iPhone 12 Pro low brightness affects readability during night time. The iPhone 12 Pro display is relatively lighter than the OnePlus 8 Pro. Furthermore, the iPhone 12 Pro scores marginally better than iPhone 11 Pro in areas like Color and Video.

The iPhone 12 Pro scores similar to the iPhone 11 Pro when it comes to touch accuracy. The iPhone 12 Pro scores 61 while the OnePlus 8 Pro zooms ahead with 83. Interestingly, the iPhone 12 Pro scores very well when it comes to touch accuracy while zooming in native apps like Gallery. However, the iPhone 12 Pro scores poorly in touch smoothness. It not only lags behind the OnePlus 8 Pro but also a bunch of other devices. This is something that will be noticeable during gaming and video playback.

On the brighter side, the iPhone 12 Pro offers exceptional contrast, video brightness, image rendering, and smooth light transitions. The downside includes less brightness during low light, lacks touch smoothness, readability is not that great, low-light flickering and yellow cast in certain conditions.