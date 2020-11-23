Report: First iPad Pro with OLED Display Coming in Second Half of 2021

A report surfaced today suggests that Apple plans to release an iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display early next year. Additionally, the company also plans to debut the first iPad Pro with an OLED display in the second half of next year.



South Korea-based website The Elec stated that they have learned that Samsung and LG are developing OLED displays for the iPad Pro. Rumors say that OLED displays are only available for the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro. As for other models, they are expected to continue to come with traditional LCDs.

Samsung Display and LG Display, which currently supplies OLED panels for iPhones, were currently developing the new OLED panel for the new tablets that will likely launch in the second half of 2021.

For now, whether the new iPad Pro will be shipped with OLED or Mini-LED, the entire roadmap is not clear. However, with the release of the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple has fully adopted OLED displays on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Compared with traditional LCDs, Mini-LED and OLED displays offer many advantages, such as higher brightness, better contrast, and lower energy consumption.

The last time the iPad Pro lineup got refreshed was in March of this year. The 2020 iPad Pro introduced the A12Z Bionic chip, a new Ultra-Wide camera, studio-quality mics, and a LiDAR Scanner for better AR experiences.

(Via The Elec)