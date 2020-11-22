Rumor: iOS 15 Will Not Support iPhone 6s and iPhone SE

It has been just over two months since Apple released iOS 14 to the public but rumors surrounding iOS 15 have already started making their way to the internet. As per the latest rumor, Apple will drop support for the iPhone 6s series and iPhone SE with iOS 15 next year.

The rumor comes courtesy of The Verifier which does have a pretty accurate track record in iOS compatibility claims. The report also claims that Apple will release iOS 15 to the public on September 15, 2021.

Apple did not drop support for any of the older iPhones with iOS 14. The OS supported the same set of devices as iOS 13 meaning iPhone 6s and all devices launched after that were supported. The iPhone 6s series was first released by Apple in September 2015 while the original iPhone SE was released in March 2016. These devices are powered by Apple’s A9 chip which is now definitely showing their age. By September 2021, the iPhone 6s series would have received software updates for over six years from Apple. That’s a long time to receive software updates for a smartphone, especially when one compares them to Android devices which usually receive only two years of OS updates.

The iPhone 6s series and the iPhone SE are still very popular devices among a section of users, but with the 2nd gen. iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 available at a lower price from third-party retailers, Apple now offers an iPhone for customers across every possible budget.

We Want to Hear From You

Are you still using an iPhone 6s or the original iPhone SE? If so, will you now plan to upgrade to a newer iPhone now that there is a possibility of Apple not supporting these devices with iOS 15 next year? Drop a comment and let us know!