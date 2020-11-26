Snag These Killer Black Friday Deals For A Loved One (Or Yourself!)

Black Friday is almost here! That means now is the perfect time to score a killer deal for yourself or someone on your holiday list. Whether you’re looking for something practical like cloud storage or a must-have gadget like a wireless Apple Watch keychain charger, there are some great options available now on the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Keep your Apple Watch powered up at all times with this handy Wireless Charger Keychain. The Smart Keychain is the perfect substitute for the usual charging cable, and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge your Apple Watch simply by placing it on the charger. With a built-in 950mAh battery, this pocket-size charger is easy to store and can charge up any of the iWatch series. Get this handy charging solution for $15.99 with code BFSAVE20 (regularly priced $49) in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan

If potentially losing your files keeps you up at night, there’s a simple solution available to give you peace of mind — the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan provides 15TB of AI-based cloud storage, all supremely secured and easily accessible to manage and share your files. While offering more space than competitors like Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined, you’ll sleep easy knowing your data has been backed up under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, while still remaining within arm’s reach. A lifetime subscription to this hefty storage solution is available now for $89.99 with code BFSAVE40 (regularly priced $4,320) in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

ProBASE Gen 2 USB-C 3.1 Laptop Stand

The ProBASE Gen 2 is a USB-C stand equipped with 3 USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, which can also extend the display of your laptop, mirror or let you experience a 2x video refresh rate. It also comes with two memory card readers for SD and MicroSD, 3 USB ports and a storage drawer to keep your flash drives, external hard drives and other items safe. And with a 9.6 rating out of 10 on TheGadgetFlow, it’s sure to be a hit. Get it for $115.99 with code BFSAVE20 (regularly priced $189) in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle