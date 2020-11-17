Snag These Refurbished Apple Computers At Insanely Low Prices

Want to really wow your loved ones this holiday season? Why not gift them (or yourself!) an Apple computer? Though it sounds like it could come with a hefty price tag, refurbished Apple products give you all the bells and whistles of their phenomenal products without the usual cost. And there are currently four great refurbished iMac and MacBook options available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for up to 61% the usual price.

Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2012, 8GB Ram 1TB HDD

As we all continue to stay safe working from home, it might be time to upgrade your desktop experience. This Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 comes packed with striking processing power inside a lengthy 27″ display, and lets you multitask away thanks to its Intel Core i5 3.2 GHz CPU with 8GM of RAM. Got a lot of files on your hands? They’re no problem for this Mac, that has a whopping 1TB hard drive. With a refurbished rating of C, this iMac might have visible scratches, scuffs, blemishes or spots, but is still fully functional. It’s available for a massive 61% off the usual $1,999 MSRP for just $759.99 in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

Apple iMac 21.5″ Core i5, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD

This sleek silver iMac with a 21.5″ LED Display is equipped with a 2.7GHz Intel quad-core i5 processor and 8GB DDR3 RAM to let you work away without worrying about annoying lag time. Keep as much of your data as you like ready to go thanks to the generous 1TB of storage on the hard drive. And with a refurbished rating of Grade B you’ll know to expect light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches or dents on the body, without sacrificing any functionality. Get it today for 47% off the usual $1,299 price tag in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for only $679.99.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5, 128GB SSD

For those that like to work or study anywhere — from the bed to the couch to the home office — a MacBook Air is the way to go. This MacBook Air is perfectly portable with its ultra-slim build, yet still comes equipped with a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor and Intel HD Graphics 5000. The 13.3″ LED display makes looking at photos and videos enjoyable, and the WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity make sure you can sign on from anywhere. This Grade B refurbished laptop may have light scuffing or scratches or dents, but it’s not lacking on performance. Get it for 40% off the usual price of $999 at just $589.99 in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub today.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Core i5, 4GB RAM 500GB

Work hard from the comfort of your couch with this 13.3″ MacBook Pro. It comes equipped with a fast 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that lets you get things done quickly and efficiently without any lag.Its LED-backlit widescreen gives you 1280×800 resolution for a wonderful display, and thanks to the 500GB HDD storage you’re able to keep more data on your laptop for easy access. Its Grade B refurbished rating means you might see some scuffs, scratches or dents, but this laptop is ready to work like it’s as good as new. It usually costs $600, but is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for 11% off at just $534.