Snapchat Launches Spotlight to Compete with TikTok

Popular multimedia messaging app Snapchat is today launching Spotlight, a new section within the app that allows one to share vertical video content that more meme-like and jokey. Hence, this makes it the latest social app to compete with TikTok.

To motivate users to submit their content, Snapchat claims that Spotlight would have divided up $1 million between the most popular creators per day by the end of 2020. In other words, if a user has an overly viral video, they could make a large portion of the $1 million. Better yet, It doesn’t make much difference if that person has a large number of subscribers; what matters is that the number of unique views it receives compare to other snaps that day.

The Spotlight section is launching in 11 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany. Spotlight will have its own dedicated tab in the app.

Unlike TikTok, Spotlight won’t allow for public comments, watermark videos, and re-upload TikToks to Spotlight. However, based on what you might enjoy, Snapchat’s algorithm will recommend some snaps for you to watch. For anyone who likes to submit a snap, they will just need to ensure that they are in the Spotlight section when posting.

Copying TikTok’s success, Snapchat is not the first or the last to do so. Facebook, for example, launched a feature called Reels on Instagram, enable users to share short-form videos.

Our Take

Snapchat’s attempt to compete with TikTok will help the company to be successful in the long term, But, the app does not seem to want to gradually become an alternative to TikTok.

