Sony WH1000XM4, Bose Headphones 700 Discounted to Their Lowest Ever Price on Black Friday

Sony’s excellent WH1000XM4 headphones, Bose QC 35 II, and the Series 700 headphones are currently heavily discounted on Amazon for Black Friday. Check out the best deals on these headphones for Black Friday below.

The good thing about Black Friday is that all high-end headphones are usually heavily discounted. If you are looking to buy an excellent pair of wireless headphones with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), you cannot go wrong with any of the options mentioned below.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

The excellent Bose QC 35 II has been discounted by a massive $100 on Amazon. So, instead of $299, you only have to pay $199 for them. That’s a great price for a pair of headphones that offer excellent sound quality and ANC. Definitely worth the price if you aren’t inclined on spending over 200$ on a premium pair of headphones.

Bose Headphones 700

If you want the latest and greatest then Bose Headphones 700, the successor to the QC 35 II, are also on discount. The headphones usually retail for $379 but for Black Friday, Amazon has discounted them to $339 — $40 off.

Sony WH1000XM4

Sony’s WH1000XM series of headphones are extremely popular and known for their sound quality and ANC. If you want the company’s latest and greatest headphones, the WH1000XM4, Black Friday is a good time to pull the trigger as Amazon is offering a good deal on them. The headphones usually retail for $349.99 but Amazon has discounted them by $72 to just $278.

Sony WH1000XM3

If you want to save a bit more money, you can get the Sony WH1000XM3. There’s very little difference between the XM3 and the XM4, with ANC on both headphones being top-notch. The headphones have been discounted by a massive $121.99 on Amazon to just $228.

With AirPods Studio not launching this year, you cannot go wrong with any of the premium headphones mentioned above. And the Black Friday deals make them an even better buy.

