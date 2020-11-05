These Charging Solutions Help You Stay Connected This Holiday Season

While we all continue to stay safer at home this holiday season, it’s more important than ever to stay connected to our friends and family. This means making sure our electronics are powered up so we can talk, FaceTime and get in on Zoom happy hours as much as possible. To make sure you don’t see the dreaded low battery notification ahead of your next catch up session, iPhone Hacks Deals Hub has rounded up some charging gadgets you need to keep in your arsenal.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Make sure your Apple Watch stays powered up at all times with this handy Wireless Charger Keychain. The Smart Keychain is the perfect substitute for the usual charging cable, and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge your Apple Watch simply by placing it on the charger. With a built-in 950mAh battery, this pocket-size charger is easy to store and can charge up any of the iWatch series.

Buy now: $19.99, 59% off the $49 MSRP at the iPhoneHacks Deals Hub.

Universal 63W USB-C Fast Charging Power Bank

We all have tons of gadgets these days, so a universal charging bank is ideal to make sure they’re all charged up. The Universal 63W USB-C Fast Charging Power Bank is equipped to quickly charge laptops, smartphones and more, and at only 6.7″ wide it’s lightweight and compact to tag along anywhere. It comes with a Type-C port perfect to power up your laptop, and two USB ports to simultaneously charge other gadgets, too.

Buy now: $59.95, 25% off the $79 MSRP at the iPhoneHacks Deals Hub

LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable

Sometimes you just need to power up your device quickly. The LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable lets you charge any of your devices with flexibility thanks to its 39.4″ length, at an impressive 2.4A charging speed that charges your device quicker than most 3-in-1 cables. And with a retractable cable, it’s easy to fold and take along anywhere (even from room to room while you stay safe at home!).

Buy now: $11.95, 58% off the $29 MSRP at the iPhoneHacks Deals Hub

Since we all have multiple gadgets, it can be tough to keep up with all of their individual chargers. That’s where the Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods comes in — a single source of power for your Apple Watch, AirPods and smartphone. This power bank gives a 100% charge to all your gadgets thanks to its 8,000mAh capacity, while remaining lightweight and easily portable.

Buy now: $49.99, 58% off the $119 MSRP at the iPhoneHacks Deals Hub