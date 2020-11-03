These Comfy Earphones Give You Great Sound and 12 Hours of Play Time

Posted by Megan Lopez on Nov 03, 2020 in Apple News, Deals

With hundreds of wireless earphones on the market, it can be hard to choose which one. But if comfort, style and long-lasting battery life are among your top priorities, the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones are a perfect pick. Available in three stylish hues — violet, white or indigo — you can grab these earphones now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $77.99, a whopping 39% off their usual price of $129.

Many wireless earphones simply aren’t comfortable to wear, but the Powerbeats3 change that with their secure-fit ear hooks, which make sure your earphones are stable and comfortable. They also come with multiple ear-tips to provide a personalized and comfy fit. Powerbeats3 give you up to 12 hours of battery life, and if more is needed a quick 5 minute charge provides an hour of playback time. And when it comes to audio quality, their dual-driver acoustics deliver dynamic, wide-ranging sound the whole time.

If you’re looking for a quality wireless experience that fits comfortably in your ear, the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones deliver that and more. Snag them in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $77.99, 39% off the $129 MSRP in violet, white or indigo today.