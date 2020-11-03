Three MacBooks with Apple Silicon Could be Announced Next Week, New Mac Pro with Smaller Design Under Development

Apple will be unveiling three new Apple Silicon-powered Macs at its ‘One more thing’ Apple event next week. As per Bloomberg citing “people familiar with the matter,” this will include the 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The major highlight of these new MacBooks is going to be the Apple Silicon chip inside them, with Apple not making any other design changes. The company is working on a redesign for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with slimmer bezels but that will come next year with mini-LED displays. The two new 13-inch MacBooks are being assembled by Foxconn, while Quanta Computer is assembling the 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro. The two new 13-inch MacBooks are further ahead in the production cycle, though it is possible that Apple will launch the new 16-inch MacBook Pro as well but put it on sale at a later date.

Apple Silicon chips will be fabricated on the 5nm TSMC fabrication process and they are expected to offer superior battery life and ML performance compared to existing MacBooks with Intel chips. Reliable leaker @L0vetodream had previously tweeted that Apple will launch two 13-inch MacBooks at its event next week.

Apple is also working on a redesigned iMac and Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chips inside them. The new Mac Pro will have a notably smaller form factor and the report states its new design is about half the size of the existing model. It is unclear if the new Mac Pro will replace the existing model or if Apple will offer it as a separate model.