9 Tips to Pre-order iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max Before It Sells Out

With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro already on sale, Apple will now soon start accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini. Given the popularity of the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also expected to do well. This means if you want your new iPhone on launch day, you must try to get you pre-order early due to the heavy rush. Here are some tips on how you can get pre-order the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Pre-ordering the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max from Apple’s online store is a much better idea this year instead of queueing up outside an Apple Store on launch day given the pandemic. Just get your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order in early and you will be able to get your hands on the device on launch day without having to step out of your home.

Now the question is how do you make sure you get your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order in before they sell out? In this article, we have curated some of the best tips that will help you preorder and get hold of new iPhones before anybody else. We have listed a handful of tips that will help you buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with one-day delivery.

The iPhone 12 series will go up for pre-order on November 6 at 5 a.m. PST. Find the local pre-order time for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in your time zone here.

Tips To Pre-order iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

1. Use the Apple Store App

First things first, never ever use apple.com for buying new iPhones. This is especially true if you are impatient and want to get the iPhones as soon as possible. Furthermore, the website often crashes and is basically unreliable. Meanwhile, The Store app, on the other hand, is solid and goes live on time, every time. It’s been battle-tested for years now.

2. Decide and Bookmark your choice

Please decide on the iPhone variant before making a purchase decision. The choice should narrow down to storage variant, and color of the iPhone. If you’re on a carrier plan, you need to be aware of that too. Now, open the Apple Store app, search for the iPhone, select your preferred configuration, and then tap on the Heart icon from the top toolbar. The next time you open the Store app, you’ll be able to directly select the iPhone you want to order.

3. Update Your Payment Details

It is not wise to waste time adding payment details while preordering new iPhones. It is simply a waste of time and something that can be avoided. Open the Apple Store app, go to Account -> Primary Payment, and update the payment information. Please make sure that you enter the correct details.

4. Update Shipping Address

It is recommended that you update the shipping address before booking the new iPhone. From Account, go to Primary Shipping. Here, update your address and hit Save. Now, this will be the default address which will be preselected when you order the new iPhone.

5. Use Apple Pay For Faster Preorder Experience

The fastest way to pay in the Apple Store app is via Apple Pay. You can literally be in and out of the app in 30 seconds. Here’s the drill:

Open the Apple Store app.

Go to the Favorites menu and select the device you’ve already configured and saved in the app.

Tap on Buy, choose the primary shipping address, and use Apple Pay to pay.

Authenticate with Touch ID/Face ID and boom, you’re done.

6. If You’re Using Apple Upgrade Program, Do This

Apple Upgrade program is one of the best ways to get a new iPhone every year. As part of the program, Apple lets you trade-in your old iPhone for a new one. Needless to say, you need to pay the difference amount. The biggest advantage of Apple Upgrade Program is that you can jump lines when it comes to getting the new iPhone. Here is how you can benefit

First, you need to check if you’re eligible for the upgrade. If you’re on the annual plan, you need to make at least 12 month’s payments after owning your iPhone for at least 6 months. To check if you’re eligible for an upgrade, use Apple’s online eligibility check too.

Open the Apple Store app and from the top, you should see a notification saying “Get a head start on your upgrade”. Tap on the Start Now button to start the process of per approval. If you don’t see the notification, go to the details page for the iPhone, it should be visible there. The app will instantly tell you if you’re eligible for the upgrade or not. Once approved, choose the iPhone model and size that you want.

7. Use Multiple Devices

If you have multiple iOS devices then you are in luck. You can always increase your odds of getting an iPhone by using multiple devices. If your spouse or a family member also has an iPhone, log in with your account and set everything up on their device as well. It’s always good to have a backup.

8. Quit other apps

Before you start the process make sure that you have quit all the apps. You can do so by going to App Switcher and swiping up on all running apps.

Read more: How to Kill or Force Quit Apps on iPhone

9. Set a Reminder

iPhone pre-order page is notorious for going live at an odd time. They’ll go live on November 6 at 5 a.m. PST. Set a reminder for 15 minutes before that so you can get ready by the time pre-orders go live. Especially if you have to wake up early in the morning to preorder!

