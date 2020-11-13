Unboxing the Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have gone on sale today in most of the major markets of the world. While the iPhone 12 mini will fancy a lot of users who want a compact flagship, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is meant for power users with its massive 6.7-inch display and a superior camera setup compared to other iPhone 12 variants. You can check out some of our unboxing photos of the iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pacific Blue below.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a massive device by all means. As evident from the photos below, it is a device that one can barely use one-handed. And just like we said for the iPhone 12 Pro, the Pacific Blue color looks stunning and much better than the blue shade that Apple offers for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Due to its size, the iPhone 12 Pro Max retail box is also bigger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, though it is still smaller and slimmer than other smartphones.

The camera hump on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is bigger than other iPhone 12 models. The camera juts out noticeable more which is understandable since the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a bigger primary camera sensor.

You pay $1,099 + taxes for the iPhone 12 Pro Max but you are still only going to get a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. There’s no charger or earbuds bundled here.

A closer look at that camera sensor jutting out

Compare the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and you realize just how big the phone is. You can also see how the camera sensors are bigger on the Pro Max.

Look front h front and you realize that you also get a substantially bigger display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

But that big size also means that one-handed use with the iPhone 12 Pro Max is going to be a major challenge.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 12 Pro Max? Do you think it is too big? Have you gone the iPhone 12 mini route? Drop a comment and let us know!