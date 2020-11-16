Users Report macOS Big Sur Bricking 2013-2014 MacBook Pro Models

Apple released macOS Big Sur last week, on 12th November. The new operating system brings with its plenty of new features. And people are wasting no time in upgrading their Macs to the new OS. However, it turns out that macOS Big Sur is bricking many of the old Macs.

For those of you who don’t know, macOS Big Sur is compatible with the MacBook (2015 or later), MacBook Air (2013 or later), MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or later), Mac mini (2014 or later), iMac (2014 or later), iMac Pro (2017 or later), and the Mac Pro (2013 or later).

While people with new Macs are facing no major issues upgrading to macOS Big Sur, a large number of users of late-2013 and mid-2014 13-inch MacBook Pro are complaining on platforms like Apple Support Community and Reddit that their laptop is getting bricked while upgrading to the new OS.

According to users, their machines are getting stuck with a permanent black screen while upgrading to macOS Big Sur. User reports suggest that using Internet Recovery or booting up in Safe Mode isn’t working either, which is rendering their Macs useless.

This seems to be a big issue as people are not able to use their Macs at all. Apple has not acknowledged this issue so far. However, according to a user on the brand’s community forum, the issue was being escalated to engineering teams. We hope that Apple will issue a statement (and probably a fix) soon.

We Want to Hear from You

Have you faced a similar issue while upgrading to macOS Big Sur? Please let us know in the comments section below.