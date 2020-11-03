WhatsApp’s New Storage Manager Will Help Quickly Free Up Storage Space on Your iPhone

WhatsApp is rolling out a new storage manager for its iPhone and Android app that will allow users to remove unwanted media files to free up storage space on their device.

The new storage manager will allow users to delete frequently forwarded media files at once thereby freeing up storage space on their iPhone or Android in a jiffy. The storage manager will also automatically list media files and documents larger than 5MB so you can delete the irrelevant ones yourself. WhatsApp will also list the chats taking the most amount of storage space on your device. It will also show the amount of space being occupied by WhatsApp media on your device followed by other apps and games.

WhatsApp is adding this feature to its messaging app after thousands of requests from WhatsApp users from all over the world. You can access the new storage manager in WhatsApp by going to WhatsApp Settings -> Data and Storage Usage -> Manage Storage.

WhatsApp has already started rolling out the new storage manager to its mobile app and it should be available for iPhone users in the coming days. The feature is also a part of the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android.

WhatsApp is also working on disappearing messages feature for iPhone and Android users, and it should be rolled out to the public soon since the company has already published an FAQ about it.