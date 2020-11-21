Windows Can Natively Run on M1 Macs But It is ‘Really up to Microsoft’

One of the issues with M1-based Macs is that they do not support Boot Camp meaning there’s no way to run Windows on these machines. As per Apple’s Craig Federighi, it is actually up to Microsoft to bring Windows to M1 Macs and not Apple. Many initially believed that due to the underlying shift in architecture with the M1 chip, it was up to Apple to add Boot Camp support for Windows but that does not seem to be the case.

In an interview with Ars Technica, Apple’s Craig Federighi said that it is “really up to Microsoft” to bring Windows to M1 Macs. The core technology is all there and the decision is now with Microsoft on what it wants to do.

“We have the core technologies for them to do that, to run their ARM version of Windows, which in turn of course supports x86 user mode applications. But that’s a decision Microsoft has to make, to bring to license that technology for users to run on these Macs. But the Macs are certainly very capable of it.”

Microsoft does indeed already offer an ARM version of Windows that can emulate x86 apps. That version, however, is not that popular and has a number of restrictions primarily due to the Qualcomm chip powering the platform not being that powerful. It remains to be seen when — if at all — Microsoft gets around to adding support for M1 Macs in the ARM version of Windows.

And if you are worried that Apple will stop support Intel-based Macs in the coming future, don’t worry that’s not going to happen.

From a software point of view, we haven’t created a branch of macOS. There’s not the version of macOS for M1-based Macs and a different version of macOS for intel. They’re literally the same installer. It’s the same source tree. It’s the same OS we’re building every night. It’s a single project, and that will continue to be the case. So as we build next year’s [major macOS release] and so forth, we’re building it as a universal OS that works on both systems. And so, if you buy an Intel Mac today, or if you already own one, you’re going to continue—just as you would have expected—getting free macOS upgrades for years to come.

How important is the ability to run Windows or Windows apps on Macs for you? Drop a comment and let us know!