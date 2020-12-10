2021 iPhone 13 Wishlist: The Top 5 Features It Should Have

With the iPhone 12 series, Apple added a number of new features and enhanced some of the key core features including better connectivity, improved camera performance, bigger displays, a ‘mini’ model, and more. However, the iPhone 12 series also misses out on some features that have become commonplace in Android smartphones but Apple decided to skip over them for some reason. Here’s our wishlist of the top five features that I’d like to see in the 2021 iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 13 series is still over 10 months away from launch, and Apple could very well have some major changes in store for next year. Below is just a few of the features that we wish Apple also ends up including on the iPhone 13 series in 2021.

2021 iPhone 13 Wishlist: Top Features It Should Have

ProMotion Display

There were a lot of contradicting rumors about Apple including a 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 12 series. High refresh rate displays have become commonplace in even mid-range Android smartphones and since they do have a visible impact on user experience, Apple was widely expected to adopt it for the iPhone 12 series. That, however, did not happen as Apple focused more on adding 5G connectivity to its iPhone lineup this year.

For the iPhone 13 series in 2021 though, if there’s one feature that Apple simply cannot skip — it has to be ProMotion. The high refresh display coupled with the silky smooth animation in iOS should lead to a notably smoother user experience as already offered by the iPad Pro and its ProMotion display.

Higher Optical Zoom

Flagship Android smartphones are now coming with a periscope camera system to offer 5x-10x hybrid optical zoom. Sure, the image quality at the far end of the zoom levels is not that impressive but having 3x-5x optical zoom on a smartphone is impressive and can come in handy in many situations. In comparison, the 2x optical zoom on the iPhone 12 series barely feels sufficient. The iPhone 12 Pro Max does come with a slightly higher 2.5x optical zoom sensor but that’s not really a big enough jump to make a difference.

Apple can at least include a 5x periscope zoom sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021 before making the tech mainstream and bringing it to other iPhones in 2022.

Better Ultrawide Camera

Apple bumped the quality of the primary 12MP shooter on the iPhone 12 series by a notable margin this year. For the ultra-wide angle camera though, it only introduced processing improvements and Night mode support. This means there’s very little improvement in the quality of the 12MP ultra-wide photos taken from the iPhone 12 when compared to the iPhone 11 series. This is not that big of an issue in daylight but the lower quality lens and photos immediately stand out when taking low-light photos. A

pple should have used a bigger sensor for the ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 12 series. Hopefully, this is something that the company plans on doing for the iPhone 13 series in 2021, with early rumors also indicating the same.

Smaller Notch

The initial iPhone 12 rumors hinted at the devices coming with a smaller notch, though that did not eventually turn out to be true. When the iPhone X first launched in 2017, the notch was just about acceptable. Three years later, it is nothing short of an eyesore. Apple really needs to get around to reducing the notch on the display with the iPhone 13 series next year. A reduction of anywhere between 20-30% in the notch size will end up giving the iPhone 13’s front a more up to date look.

USB-C

There’s no harm in wishful thinking, and this one is just that. Apple is unlikely to do away with Lightning in favor of USB-C on the iPhone 13 or later series, but a switch would make a lot more sense as USB-C has become commonplace and only grown in popularity. Apple switching to USB-C on the iPhone 13 series will not only lead to a better user experience but it would also be good for the environment. There are rumors of Apple working on a portless iPhone, but perhaps the company could switch its non-Pro iPhone lineup to USB-C instead of sticking to Lightning on it.

What are some of the features that you think Apple must include in the iPhone 13 series for 2021? Will the lack of a high refresh rate display on the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup be a deal-breaker for you? Drop a comment and let us know!