9th Gen iPad Expected to Arrive in Spring 2021 with 10.5-inch Display and 64GB Storage

Apple is working on a 9th gen iPad that will be launched in Spring 2021. The upcoming iPad features a 10.5-inch display and will be powered by an A13 chip.

Despite packing a 10.5-inch display, the iPad is expected to be thinner. The company is reportedly planning to use a chassis and front panel from the third-generation iPad Air. This means the design will largely remain the same. Typically Apple reuses chassis from older iPads; for instance, the first iPad design was reused on the fifth-generation iPad and so forth. They have done the same for multiple iPad models.

Yet another report claims that the ninth generation iPad will be similar to its predecessor. However, it will come with a slew of other improvements, including an A13 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM, and a sleeker design. Interestingly, Apple has decided to retain the home button and not trade it for Face ID.

We are surprised that Apple has decided to upgrade the iPad so soon. The company pulled the wrap from the 8th Gen iPad in September this year. It is powered by an A12 Bionic chip and a bunch of new features. However, the upgrade was still minor. Apple is introducing minor changes in every upgrade for its entry-level iPad. Perhaps this is done to keep the price in check.

The same report also claims that the ninth-gen iPad will be priced at $299, which is slightly lower than the current iPad. All in all, the upcoming entry level iPad will retain design elements and feature an upgraded A13 Bionic chip. Lastly, the iPad base model is expected to offer 64GB of internal storage instead of 32GB on the current model.