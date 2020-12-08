Apple Releases Two AirPods Max Ads Showing off the Headphones in its Full Glory

Today Apple pulled the wraps from all new AirPods Max. The AirPods Max come laoded with features like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Spatial audio for theater and a design that offers snug fit. Apple has now released not one but two AirPods Max ads that showoff the capabilities of AirPods Max.

High-fidelity audio. Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode. Spatial audio for theater-like sound that surrounds you. Stunning design with an exceptional fit. All with the effortless magic of AirPods.”

The above video shows off AirPods constructions and talks about features like Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode, Spatial audio, feature that adjusts music 200 times every second, and the snug fit it has to offer.

Introducing AirPods Max. Computational audio. Adaptive EQ. Active Noise Cancellation. Transparency mode. Spatial audio.

The second video is titled “AirPods Max- Journey into Sound.” It is a space themed video that shows AirPods Max from close quarters with space as the background. Furthermore, the video also showcases the prowess of Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. The Spatial audio is introduced in a clever way with the wearer suspended in space.

Apple AirPods Max come with over-ear headphone and is powered by two separate H1 chips situated in eacch earcup. Other features include Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. On the ergonomics front, the headband is designed such that weight is distributed equally and there is no discomfort. Apple is also making use of memory foam for the ear cushion in order to offer a comfort fit and block the noise. AirPods Max also offers a Digital Crown that offers volume control, music playback and Siri.

AirPods Max is currently available in the United States and 25 other countries. It is priced at $549 and will start shipping from December 15.