Best Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE Deals on Amazon

Amazon is offering some great discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. If you are planning to buy the latest Apple Watch now seems to be the right time. The Apple Watch Series 6 is priced at $339 while the Apple Watch SE costs $249.99.

The deal is valid only for the Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) RED model. This the cheapest Apple Watch Series 6 has ever been. Furthermore, Amazon says it will be delivered for Christmas. That said, Apple Watch Series 6 in other colors is available at $349.

Amazon Deals on Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) RED 40mm GPS for $339- Deal ($60 Off)

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS- $379- Deal ($50 Off)

Amazon Deals on Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS for $249- Deal ($30 Off)

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS for $269- Deal ($40 Off)

Apple announced Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE during the Time Flies event. The Apple Watch Series 6 debuted with a Blood Oxygen Sensor that helps users understand their level of fitness by measuring oxygen saturation levels. It also features an Always-on display that is much brighter as compared to its predecessor. Lastly, the latest Apple Watch also features fast charging.

The Apple Watch SE is positioned as a budget smartwatch offering essential features. In other words, the Apple Watch SE packs some of the best features at a relatively affordable price tag. It is better than the Apple Watch Series 3 as the performance is comparable with Apple Watch Series 5.

We Want to Hear From You

Did you get the Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE? If so, how are you liking the wearable so far? Drop a comment and share your experience.