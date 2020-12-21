Best Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE Deals on Amazon

Posted by Mahit Huilgol on Dec 21, 2020 in Apple Watch Series 6, News

Amazon is offering some great discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. If you are planning to buy the latest Apple Watch now seems to be the right time. The Apple Watch Series 6 is priced at $339 while the Apple Watch SE costs $249.99.

The deal is valid only for the Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) RED model. This the cheapest Apple Watch Series 6 has ever been. Furthermore, Amazon says it will be delivered for Christmas. That said, Apple Watch Series 6 in other colors is available at $349.

Amazon Deals on Apple Watch Series 6

  • Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) RED 40mm GPS for $339- Deal ($60 Off)
  • Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS- $379- Deal ($50 Off)

Amazon Deals on Apple Watch SE

  • Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS for $249- Deal ($30 Off)
  • Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS for $269- Deal ($40 Off)

Apple announced Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE during the Time Flies event. The Apple Watch Series 6 debuted with a Blood Oxygen Sensor that helps users understand their level of fitness by measuring oxygen saturation levels. It also features an Always-on display that is much brighter as compared to its predecessor. Lastly, the latest Apple Watch also features fast charging.

The Apple Watch SE is positioned as a budget smartwatch offering essential features. In other words, the Apple Watch SE packs some of the best features at a relatively affordable price tag. It is better than the Apple Watch Series 3 as the performance is comparable with Apple Watch Series 5.

We Want to Hear From You

Did you get the Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE? If so, how are you liking the wearable so far? Drop a comment and share your experience.