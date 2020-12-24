New Anti-Tracking Pop Ups are Beginning to Show up on iOS 14.4 Beta

Apple, tightening its ‘privacy’ measures, has started to show anti-tracking prompts on the latest iOS 14.4 beta.

With iOS 14, Apple introduced a new set of privacy measures to the operating system. Developers now have to label what data or information an app collects and whether the data collected is used to track them. Facebook ran a full-page ad the other day, criticizing Apple’s moves and how it could hurt small businesses.

Now, Apple will require developers of both iPhone and iPad apps to request permission from users to track their activity for a personalized ad experience. Apple has given a timeframe of ‘early next year’ for the developers to comply with the change. Ahead of the time, a prompt has shown up for a user running iOS 14.4 beta.

The screenshot shows the NBA app requesting for user’s permission to track his/her activity. It notes, “Your data will be used to provide a personalized ad experience.”

In response to Facebook’s full-page ad, Apple said that ‘it is standing up for the users.’ Adding to its comments, Apple said

Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not.

Update: MacRumors have reported that the prompts are not limited to iOS 14.4 beta. The prompts will show up even the user is on an earlier version of iOS 14.

In my opinion, it’s a good move from Apple to make it mandatory for the developers to ask for these permissions, or at least let the user know that an app is tracking their activity. It should have always been this way.

Are you running the latest iOS 14 beta? Has the prompt shown up for you? Would you allow an app to track your activity? Let us know in the comment section below!