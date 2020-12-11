Apple’s 29W Power Brick Doesn’t Support MagSafe Duo Charger

Most of us presume that Apple’s 29W power brick can multiple devices on MagSafe Duo Charger. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Apple has updated its support page with new information.

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger can charge multiple devices like iPhone 12 and Apple Watch simultaneously. However, this is not possible if you are using Apple’s 29W power brick. This is even though only 15W is needed for charging multiple devices.

The support page starts by mentioning the power brick of 20W is enough.

Use the included USB-C to Lightning cable to plug in your MagSafe Duo Charger to a recommended 20 watt (W) or greater Apple USB-C power adapter* or a compatible third-party USB-C adapter. You can also connect to a USB-C port on a Mac or PC.”

The footnote says Apple’s 29W USB-C Power Adapter is not compatible with MagSafe Duo Charger. This means you will have to get Apple’s new 30W power brick to use with the MagSafe Duo charger.

Apple also mentions the reason why 29W USB-C Power Adapter is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo charger. The MagSafe Duo works with USB Power Delivery 3.0 protocol, and the 29W misses out on this feature. The USB Power Delivery 3.0 debuted on a 30W version and thus is compatible with the MagSafe charger. That being said, you can always rely on third-party power bricks that support Power Delivery 3.0.

Our Take

We understand the 29W power brick doesn’t support MagSafe Duo Charger due to technical issues. This year Apple stopped bundling the new iPhones with a wall charger citing environmental reasons. However, the bundled power cable requires USB-C power brick, forcing users to buy a new power brick. We wish Apple is more thoughtful when it wants to remove features or any of the in-box accessories.