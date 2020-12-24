Apple is Now Accepting Developers Into Small Business Program

Apple has reportedly started accepting developer applications under its Small Business Program.

The applications for the program went live last month, and the developers are now receiving confirmation emails from Apple. The Cupertino-based giant launched this program after Congress held antitrust charges against the company.

Under the program, developers who earn less than $1 million per year — from Apple’s in-app purchases commission — can enjoy a lower rate of 15% than the usual 30%. Apple notes that

The $1 million number is based on post-commission basis. This means developers are eligible for the program until their proceeds, after Apple takes its cut, exceed $1 million.

Developers don’t qualify for this program automatically. Apple set a date — December 18th, 2020 — to take the advantage of this program as of the starting date of January 1, 2021. If you haven’t enrolled till now, don’t worry. Apple notes

Your proceeds will be adjusted fifteen (15) days after the end of the fiscal calendar month in which your enrollment is approved. For example, if your enrollment is approved on February 10, 2021, your proceeds are adjusted starting March 14, 2021.

Apple says nearly 98% of the developers are likely to take benefits of the Small Business Program. A report from AppFigures says

Apple just made more than 98% of its developers 50% happier. Hot off of its fight with Fortnite maker Epic, Apple has announced a new program aimed at lowering the App Store fee for what Apple calls Small Businesses. Pretty much everyone is a small business, and that under 2% earned more than $1 million in 2019.

What’s Your Take?

What are your thoughts on Apple reducing commission rates for small developers? Are you a developer who has applied to the program? Were you approved? Let us know in the comment section below!