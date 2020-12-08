Apple Announces $549 AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones with ANC, Transparency Mode, More

Apple today announced its much-awaited over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max. The premium pair of headphones has been rumored for release for a long time, with Apple finally getting around to releasing it.

The “innovative wireless headphones bring the magic of AirPods” to an over-ear headphone design. The AirPods Max feature Apple’s H1 chips in each earcup, a custom acoustic design, and computational audio for a “breakthrough listening experience.” All other AirPods Pro features are also a part of the AirPods Max include spatial audio, Transparency mode, Active Noise Cancellation, and Adaptive EQ. The headphones will be available in five colors including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.”

The AirPods Max features a breathable knit mesh canopy design and spanning headband to provide unrivaled sound quality. The headband has also been designed in such a way so as to distribute weight equally and not cause any discomfort. The earcup is attached to the headband through a “revolutionary mechanism that balances and distributes ear cup pressure.” Apple is using memory foam on the ear cushion for a proper seal and block noise passively. There’s also a Digital Crown on the AirPods Max that can be used to control volume, music playback, activate Siri, and more.

To deliver excellent sound quality, the AirPods Max features a 40mm custom dynamic driver that delivers deep bass. It also features a dual neodymium ring magnet motor for maintaining “total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent.” Apple says the AirPods Max can deliver up to 20 hours of high-quality audio with ANC and spatial audio enabled on a single charge. They also come with a Smart Case that can put the headphones in an ultralow-power state to preserve their battery life. The headphones also feature automatic head detection so they will automatically turn on when one places them on their head.

AirPods Max will be available in the United States and 25 other countries for pre-order starting today with a price tag of $549. They will start shipping to customers from December 15.