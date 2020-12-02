Apple Announces Winners of ‘App Store Best of 2020’

Apple today published its list of the ‘The Best Apps and Games of 2020’ on the App Store. The apps and games in the roundup are in line with a year where most people stayed indoors due to the pandemic. The ‘iPad App of the Year’ was Zoom, while the ‘iPhone App of the Year’ was Wakeout — an app that helps you take breaks and exercise to keep you healthy.

On the Mac side, the excellent Fantastical calendar app was crowned as the ‘Mac App of the Year,’ with Disco Elysium getting the ‘Mac Game of the Year’ award. This time around, Apple also had a new award in the form of ‘Apple Arcade Game of the Year.’ You can find the complete list of winners across different categories below:

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow. “Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us.”

Apart from the above apps, Apple also has a new ‘Trends of 2020’ section this year with different categories like Helpfulness, Reinventing Play, Making a Difference, and more. Winners in these categories include Everything Whiteboard, Caribu, Pokémon Go, Shine, and ShareTheMeal.

All the developers of the winning apps will receive a physical ‘App Store Best of 2020’ plaque from Apple as shown above. This will be the first time that Apple will be handing out physical awards to the winning developers. The award will be made from recycled aluminium alloy with diamond-cut edges. Apple will be highlighting all the winning apps via banners on the iOS and Mac App Store.