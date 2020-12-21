A new report by Reuters claims that Apple is targeting 2024 to start the production of its in-house self-driving car, Apple Car.

It’s no secret that Apple is working on a self-driving car. The project became more evident when the company hired Tesla’s former engineering chief, Doug Field. Even though Apple fired 190 people from the project in 2019, sources close to Reuters believe that the Cupertino-based company has “progressed enough” on the project and is now aiming at a target of 2024 for its production.

Regardless of Apple’s contacts in the supplier industry, manufacturing a car poses many challenges for the company. Apple is now deciding on whether to manufacture the car themselves or rely on a manufacturing partner to build it for them. Or, Apple could altogether enter into a partnership with an ‘established car brand,’ and integrate an autonomous driving system into the car.

“If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it’s probably Apple. But at the same time, it’s not a cellphone.”

Apple has reportedly reached a “breakthrough” in battery technology that could “radically” reduce batteries’ cost and increase the vehicle’s range. Apple plans to use a unique “monocell” design that bulks up the individual cells, which in turn frees up space inside the battery pack.

“It’s next level. Like the first time you saw the iPhone.”

The monocell design means more material can be packed into the battery pack, giving the car some extra miles. The report also states that Apple is testing a chemical for the battery, LFP, or lithium iron phosphate. This chemical is believed to heat less than the general lithium-ion batteries.

It was earlier reported that Apple is going to use multiple LiDAR sensors on the car to get a three-dimensional view of the road. The report now states that the car could feature LiDAR sensors developed by Apple.

The report also says that the delays caused due to the ongoing pandemic could push the production to 2025 or beyond.

