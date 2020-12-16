Apple Could Launch AirPods Pro ‘Lite’ Without ANC for $199 in H1 2021

A new report originating from Korea claims that Apple will be launching the ‘Lite’ version of AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021.

The AirPods Pro Lite will miss out on Active Noise Cancelation but have the same design as the existing AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro ‘Lite’ will be priced around 20% lower than the $249 AirPods Pro. This means it is possible that the ‘Lite’ AirPods Pro will carry a price tag of around $199. The SiP for the H1 chip inside the new AirPods will have a simple square shape making them easier to manufacture compared to the mouse-shaped SiP used inside the existing AirPods Pro.

The report also claims that Apple had initially planned on launching the AirPods Pro Lite in October this year but canceled that plan as the AirPods Pro has been selling better than expected.

Apple will launch a Lite version of its Airpods Pro wireless earphones without noise canceling feature in the first half of 2021, TheElec has learned.

There have been rumors of Apple launching the third-gen. AirPods with a design language similar to the existing AirPods Pro next year. It is likely that this report from The Elec is talking about the upcoming AirPods themselves. It would be interesting to see if Apple bumps up the price of the upcoming AirPods with the refresh or not. A price bump could allow Apple to keep the existing AirPods on sale at a lower price tag alongside the new model.

Apart from the new design, the third-gen. AirPods are expected to feature longer battery life and better fit.

Our Take

It would make little sense for Apple to launch both, third-gen AirPods with AirPods Pro-like design and the AirPods Pro Lite. It would just end up making its AirPods lineup a mess. Instead, the third-gen AirPods can sit a notch above the existing AirPods thereby co-existing with them.